Former CPD officer pleads not guilty in child's death

In this July 28, 2018 file photo, Officer Andria Heese speaks to a KOMU 8 reporter.

COLUMBIA - A former Columbia police officer charged with the death of a 4-year-old girl pleaded not guilty in court Monday morning.

Andria Heese had a hearing scheduled for July 27 at 10:30 a.m., according to court records.

During a preliminary hearing Friday, a Boone County judge found probable cause to continue with a trial, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting.

"Heese was driving her Columbia Police Department S-U-V up onto a sidewalk to monitor school buses when she struck Gabriella Curry," according to KOMU 8 reporting on the incident.

She was charged with involuntary manslaughter on January 4, 2019, according to court records.

In August, the Columbia Public School District reached a $125,000 settlement with Gabriella Curry's family.