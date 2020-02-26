Former CPD Officer to Fight City's Decision on His Job

6 years 2 months 15 hours ago Thursday, December 26 2013 Dec 26, 2013 Thursday, December 26, 2013 10:07:00 PM CST December 26, 2013 in News
By: Brent Pearson, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - Columbia city manager Mike Matthes said Thursday former police officer Rob Sanders will not get his job back in the department. Police Chief Ken Burton fired Sanders in August, 2011 for pushing inmate Kenneth Baker in a holding cell.

After his firing, Sanders filed to get his job back. He was charged with third-degree assault in August, 2012, which delayed his chances of getting his job back. In October, Sanders was acquitted on the charges. The city's personnel advisory board took Sanders' case up in November.

"They heard testimony from every person that had anything to do with the investigation to every person to that was at the scene, to ever member of command staff," Sanders said. "Everyone said I did exactly what I was supposed to do, when I was supposed to do it, per policy and procedure."

Matthes had 30 days to decide the fate if Sanders would be reinstated. Matthes sent a statement, Thursday saying, "After careful consideration of the testimony and evidence submitted during Mr. Sanders's appeal hearing, I will not reinstate Mr. Sanders."

Sanders said Thursday it's not the end of the battle. He said he will submit the case for a judicial review of the city's dissenting opinion, meaning he will fight the city's decision in court.

More News

Grid
List

State lawmakers looking to roll the dice on legalized sports betting
State lawmakers looking to roll the dice on legalized sports betting
JEFFERSON CITY- State lawmakers are considering multiple bills that would legalize sports betting bills in the State of Missouri. ... More >>
51 minutes ago Wednesday, February 26 2020 Feb 26, 2020 Wednesday, February 26, 2020 8:10:00 PM CST February 26, 2020 in News

State lawmakers clash over LGBTQ rights
State lawmakers clash over LGBTQ rights
JEFFERSON CITY - This week state lawmakers are focusing and fighting on bills about the inclusion of the LGTBQ community.... More >>
1 hour ago Wednesday, February 26 2020 Feb 26, 2020 Wednesday, February 26, 2020 7:53:00 PM CST February 26, 2020 in News

MSHP states causes of recent bridge crashes
MSHP states causes of recent bridge crashes
ROCHEPORT - Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a crash Wednesday morning on the Missouri River Bridge near Rocheport. ... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, February 26 2020 Feb 26, 2020 Wednesday, February 26, 2020 6:34:00 PM CST February 26, 2020 in News

Missouri River towns bracing for more floods
Missouri River towns bracing for more floods
MOKANE - Mid-Missourians living near the Missouri River are preparing for another summer of floods. "I hear it's going... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, February 26 2020 Feb 26, 2020 Wednesday, February 26, 2020 6:10:00 PM CST February 26, 2020 in News

Elderly, homeless and students most undercounted in census
Elderly, homeless and students most undercounted in census
COLUMBIA- The city of Columbia and Boone County are partnering up to get everyone counted in the 2020 US Census.... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, February 26 2020 Feb 26, 2020 Wednesday, February 26, 2020 4:24:00 PM CST February 26, 2020 in News

Victim identified in fatal I-70 Missouri River bridge crash
Victim identified in fatal I-70 Missouri River bridge crash
COLUMBIA - A Boonville woman died after a two car crash on the Missouri River bridge Wednesday morning. Icy... More >>
5 hours ago Wednesday, February 26 2020 Feb 26, 2020 Wednesday, February 26, 2020 3:36:00 PM CST February 26, 2020 in News

Boys & Girls Clubs of Columbia opens new after-school site
Boys & Girls Clubs of Columbia opens new after-school site
COLUMBIA - The new location will allow the Boys & Girls Club of Columbia to serve 50 more children at... More >>
5 hours ago Wednesday, February 26 2020 Feb 26, 2020 Wednesday, February 26, 2020 3:16:00 PM CST February 26, 2020 in News

Trump to detail US coronavirus efforts in 5:30 p.m. news conference
Trump to detail US coronavirus efforts in 5:30 p.m. news conference
WASHINGTON, D.C (AP) - President Donald Trump is pushing back against criticism that his administration isn't doing enough to meet... More >>
5 hours ago Wednesday, February 26 2020 Feb 26, 2020 Wednesday, February 26, 2020 3:07:00 PM CST February 26, 2020 in News

Missouri hunters donated nearly 350,000 pounds of deer meat to food banks this season
Missouri hunters donated nearly 350,000 pounds of deer meat to food banks this season
JEFFERSON CITY (CNN) - Missouri deer hunters donated nearly 350,000 pounds of venison to food banks and pantries across the... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, February 26 2020 Feb 26, 2020 Wednesday, February 26, 2020 2:02:33 PM CST February 26, 2020 in News

Woman arrested for drug possession after being struck on Highway 40
Woman arrested for drug possession after being struck on Highway 40
COLUMBIA - A Columbia woman was arrested for drug possession after being struck on Highway 40 Tuesday night. Joanna... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, February 26 2020 Feb 26, 2020 Wednesday, February 26, 2020 1:43:01 PM CST February 26, 2020 in News

Parson says the 2020 election will be his last
Parson says the 2020 election will be his last
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, a Republican who took over the state’s top post... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, February 26 2020 Feb 26, 2020 Wednesday, February 26, 2020 1:11:00 PM CST February 26, 2020 in News

MU student in Italy hopes to stay abroad as coronavirus spreads
MU student in Italy hopes to stay abroad as coronavirus spreads
COLUMBIA - As the coronavirus spreads to different parts of the world, one MU student is seeing the changes in... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, February 26 2020 Feb 26, 2020 Wednesday, February 26, 2020 11:55:00 AM CST February 26, 2020 in News

Mengqi Ji's family responds to Joseph Elledge murder charge
Mengqi Ji's family responds to Joseph Elledge murder charge
COLUMBIA - The family of Mengqi Ji, who has been missing since October and is presumed dead, released a statement... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, February 26 2020 Feb 26, 2020 Wednesday, February 26, 2020 11:12:23 AM CST February 26, 2020 in News

UPDATE: At least one fatality reported amid numerous morning crashes
UPDATE: At least one fatality reported amid numerous morning crashes
COLUMBIA - Emergency responders have reported numerous crashes, slide-offs and other incidents related to slick roads Wednesday morning. One... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, February 26 2020 Feb 26, 2020 Wednesday, February 26, 2020 7:50:00 AM CST February 26, 2020 in News

Sanders faces attacks in Democrats' debate-stage clash
Sanders faces attacks in Democrats' debate-stage clash
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Bernie Sanders faced a torrent of attacks Tuesday night during a raucous debate that tested the Democratic... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, February 25 2020 Feb 25, 2020 Tuesday, February 25, 2020 8:20:00 PM CST February 25, 2020 in News

Heroes Outreach Program providing help to veterans
Heroes Outreach Program providing help to veterans
JEFFERSON CITY - One group of former service men and women is making a difference across the state providing help... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, February 25 2020 Feb 25, 2020 Tuesday, February 25, 2020 8:10:00 PM CST February 25, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

Upgrades to help prevent power outages during storms in Jefferson City
Upgrades to help prevent power outages during storms in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - New technology installed by Ameren could provide more responsive service if severe weather comes to Jefferson City.... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, February 25 2020 Feb 25, 2020 Tuesday, February 25, 2020 6:45:00 PM CST February 25, 2020 in News

Columbia neighborhood watch still relevant in reducing crime
Columbia neighborhood watch still relevant in reducing crime
COLUMBIA - Columbia neighborhood watch is still relevant despite social media and sites like Nextdoor. Neighborhood watch programs encourage... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, February 25 2020 Feb 25, 2020 Tuesday, February 25, 2020 5:51:00 PM CST February 25, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 32°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
9pm 32°
10pm 30°
11pm 29°
12am 27°