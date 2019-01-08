Former CPS chief financial officer sentenced for receiving stolen property

COLUMBIA - The former chief financial officer for Columbia Public Schools was sentenced Thursday to five years probation.

Anna Munson pleaded guilty in October to receiving stolen property back in April of 2015.

According to court documents, Munson made unauthorized withdrawals totaling $17,500 from the band booster club at Marquette High School from 2015-2016.

A probable cause statement said Munson also wrote a $1,000 check to herself and made illegitimate credit and debit card purchases.

The information was confirmed through Casenet, the state's online database.