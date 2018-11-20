Former Doctor Sentenced on Painkiller Charge

SPRINGFIELD - A former southwest Missouri doctor has been sentenced to two years in prison without parole for illegally distributing prescription painkillers.



The U.S. Attorney's office said Tuesday that 76-year-old Nolan Denny Crisp, of Halfway, must also pay a $10,000 fine under the sentence he received in federal court.



Crisp worked from June 2009 to November 2010 at a clinic in Bolivar, providing pain management and other medical services. He pleaded guilty in April to one criminal count, admitting he wrote prescriptions for a person with whom he had a sexual relationship.



But clinic staff reported also seeing him dole out prescriptions in a parking lot to people who were not patients.