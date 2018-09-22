Former eastern Missouri principal sentenced for sex crimes

TROY (AP) — A former eastern Missouri elementary school principal has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for sex crimes with children.

The sentence was imposed Wednesday after 40-year-old Phillip Brock, of Troy, pleaded guilty to 10 counts of sexual contact with a student and three counts each of sexual exploitation of a minor and possession of child pornography. He was arrested in 2014 after a 17-year-old high school student reported having sexual contact with Brock more than 20 times that year. The sexual acts were recorded on the teen's cellphone.

Troy police say a search of Brock's Lincoln County home led authorities to additional victims. Brock was placed on paid leave from the William Cappel Elementary and later resigned. He had coached soccer for the Troy district and for non-school teams.