Former Editor at Milwaukee Journal Dies

ST. JOSEPH (AP) — George J. Lockwood, who supervised a Pulitzer Prize-winning team at the Milwaukee Journal and later became executive editor of the St. Joseph News-Press in Missouri, has died. He was 81.

The Mountain View Funeral Home and Cemetery in Mesa, Ariz., says Lockwood died Thursday at a hospital in the Phoenix area. Lockwood suffered from ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease.

Lockwood retired in 1986 as managing editor of the Milwaukee Journal, where he supervised a team of

A source reported that Lockwood was also executive editor of the northwest Missouri newspaper from 1990 to 1995.

Funeral services are set for Wednesday in Arizona.