Former Employer of Accused Debit Card Thief Issues Statement

COLUMBIA - A Columbia woman was arrested for the second time in a week and was charged with stealing someone's debit card Tuesday.

Columbia police initially arrested Courtney Guest Wednesday, Nov. 13 for two separate incidents involving stolen debit cards. In one of the incidents, Columbia police said she stole a debit card from a fellow employee at the Neighborhoods by TigerPlace. In another incident, they said she stole a debit card from a fellow employee. Guest bonded out of jail after the November 13 arrest.

Since the initial arrest, the Neighborhoods by TigerPlace fired Guest.

Wednesday, police told KOMU 8 News they arrested Guest again - this time for a third incident that occurred in late October. This time, police said she stole a debit card from an 81-year old resident and bought an iPad and paid her car payment with the stolen card.

The Neighborhoods by TigerPlace released the following statement Wednesday:

"Today [Wednesday] the Columbia Police Department shared with us that their investigation of theft by a former employee has expanded. They have identified an additional resident who was impacted. The purpose of thorough police investigations is to ensure that all victims are identified and we have certainly supported and have fully cooperated with those efforts. The police shared that they have no information that would indicate an even- wider investigation is warranted. Police report that those affected by the theft have had their funds returned by the banks that issued the debit/credit cards that were stolen."

As of Wednesday morning, Guest had bonded out of jail following Tuesday's arrest.

Police told KOMU 8 News they do not believe there are any further victims.