Former Equifax CEO testifies in front of Congress

1 year 1 month 1 day ago Tuesday, October 03 2017 Oct 3, 2017 Tuesday, October 03, 2017 4:16:00 PM CDT October 03, 2017 in News
By: Seth Fiegerman and Donna Borak, CNN

(CNN Money) -- Equifax just got grilled by Congress for the first time over its breach. Or at least one of its former executives did.

Richard Smith, the former CEO of Equifax, testified Tuesday morning before the House Energy and Commerce Committee about the credit reporting firm's massive security breach.

Smith apologized numerous times throughout the hearing for the breach and said it was the result of "human error and technological error."

"The criminal hack happened on my watch... I take full responsibility," he said in opening remarks. "I'm here today to say to each and every person affected by this breach I'm truly and deeply sorry for what happened."

Congress members were unsatisfied with Smith's apologies. "You're just required to notify everybody and say, 'So sorry, so sad,'" Rep. Joe Barton told Smith.

Barton said it's time "some teeth" be imposed on the federal level, possibly by requiring credit agencies to pay consumers when their accounts are hacked.

On Monday, Equifax said its breach potentially affected 2.5 million more people than it had previously stated. The total number of people involved may now be as much as 145.5 million.

Related: How the Equifax data breach happened: What we know now

Federal agencies, state officials and members of Congress are currently probing Equifax over its data security practices, customer service response and the possibility of insider trading from executives.

The breach compromised some of our most sensitive personal information, including Social Security numbers, addresses, and driver's license numbers.

Smith was pressed early in the hearing about executive stock sales that took place before the hack was disclosed to the public. He said the three executives who sold stock were not aware of the breach.

"I don't know exactly the date they were informed, but to the best of my knowledge they had no knowledge at the time," he said.

In another exchange, Smith said he had "no indication of a breach" prior to the date of the stock sales, only of "suspicious activity."

Smith faced questions from legislators about Equifax's botched response to the breach, the months-long delay in announcing it and whether consumers will be compensated for damage caused by identity theft.

Rep. Greg Walden, the Republican chairman of the House subcommittee, pledged Tuesday to hold Equifax and Smith accountable. But he said, "I don't think I can pass a law that, excuse me for saying, fixes stupid."

"How could a major U.S. company like Equifax, which holds the most sensitive personal data on Americans, so let them down?" Walden said in opening remarks at the hearing. "It's like the guards at Fort Knox forgot to lock the doors and failed to notice thieves emptying the vaults."

Smith said he would expect Equifax to "cooperate" with "particular legislation that arises out of this horrific breach."

The former CEO's appearance Tuesday marks the first in a series of Equifax hearings in Washington. On Wednesday, Smith will testify twice -- before the Senate Banking Committee and a Senate Judiciary subcommittee on privacy. And on Thursday he will appear before the House Financial Services committee.

Smith stepped down as CEO three weeks after the breach was announced to the public.

After three hours of grilling, Democrats said today's hearing was not sufficient, pressing for additional hearings with the current Equifax executives, including the CIO and chief legal officer.

"I don't think this is resolved," said Rep. Anna Eshoo.

More News

Grid
List

Candidates push for votes on final weekend before election
Candidates push for votes on final weekend before election
BOONE COUNTY - Candidates for Missouri State House of Representatives seats in mid-Missouri made a final push for votes on... More >>
2 hours ago Sunday, November 04 2018 Nov 4, 2018 Sunday, November 04, 2018 6:16:00 PM CST November 04, 2018 in News

Hartzler, Hoagenson compete for District 4 election
Hartzler, Hoagenson compete for District 4 election
COLUMBIA – In the U.S. Congressional District 4 race, incumbent Vicky Hartzler takes on newcomer Renee Hoagenson. The two are... More >>
3 hours ago Sunday, November 04 2018 Nov 4, 2018 Sunday, November 04, 2018 4:47:00 PM CST November 04, 2018 in News

Big names campaign in Missouri ahead of critical Senate race
Big names campaign in Missouri ahead of critical Senate race
COLUMBIA - As Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill and her Republican challenger, Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley, make their final appeal... More >>
4 hours ago Sunday, November 04 2018 Nov 4, 2018 Sunday, November 04, 2018 4:33:00 PM CST November 04, 2018 in News

Military truck flips on I-70 Westbound in accident, causes backup
Military truck flips on I-70 Westbound in accident, causes backup
ROCHEPORT- A military truck flipped on I-70 Westbound near mile marker 117 at approximately 2:45 p.m. Sunday. The military... More >>
4 hours ago Sunday, November 04 2018 Nov 4, 2018 Sunday, November 04, 2018 4:09:00 PM CST November 04, 2018 in News

St. Louis area grocery chain adds more inventory robots
St. Louis area grocery chain adds more inventory robots
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A leading grocer in the St. Louis area is expanding its partnership with a San Francisco... More >>
5 hours ago Sunday, November 04 2018 Nov 4, 2018 Sunday, November 04, 2018 3:20:00 PM CST November 04, 2018 in News

Despite difference in fundraising totals, senate race still neck and neck
Despite difference in fundraising totals, senate race still neck and neck
COLUMBIA - In the final days before Election Day, the race between incumbent Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill and Republican challenger,... More >>
9 hours ago Sunday, November 04 2018 Nov 4, 2018 Sunday, November 04, 2018 10:45:00 AM CST November 04, 2018 in News

Amid deepening addiction crisis, FDA approves powerful new opioid
Amid deepening addiction crisis, FDA approves powerful new opioid
(CNN) -- Despite the ongoing opioid crisis plaguing the nation, the US Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved a... More >>
12 hours ago Sunday, November 04 2018 Nov 4, 2018 Sunday, November 04, 2018 8:32:00 AM CST November 04, 2018 in News

People gather downtown for annual Magic Tree lighting
People gather downtown for annual Magic Tree lighting
COLUMBIA - The fifth annual Magic Tree lighting ceremony took place downtown Saturday. People gathered around for a countdown... More >>
20 hours ago Sunday, November 04 2018 Nov 4, 2018 Sunday, November 04, 2018 1:02:00 AM CDT November 04, 2018 in News

Camdenton teen killed in rollover crash
Camdenton teen killed in rollover crash
LACLEDE COUNTY - A Camdenton teen was killed when her truck overturned near Lebanon on Thursday night. According to... More >>
23 hours ago Saturday, November 03 2018 Nov 3, 2018 Saturday, November 03, 2018 9:58:00 PM CDT November 03, 2018 in News

Driver flees after crash near downtown Columbia
Driver flees after crash near downtown Columbia
COLUMBIA - Police were searching for the driver who fled the scene of a crash near downtown Saturday night, officers... More >>
23 hours ago Saturday, November 03 2018 Nov 3, 2018 Saturday, November 03, 2018 9:50:00 PM CDT November 03, 2018 in News

Jefferson Middle School hosts Lego robotics tournament
Jefferson Middle School hosts Lego robotics tournament
COLUMBIA - Jefferson Middle School hosted a First Lego League robotics tournament early Saturday afternoon. There were 19 teams... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, November 03 2018 Nov 3, 2018 Saturday, November 03, 2018 8:51:00 PM CDT November 03, 2018 in News

Hawley, McCaskill make final push ahead of Tuesday's election
Hawley, McCaskill make final push ahead of Tuesday's election
COLUMBIA – Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill and her Republican challenger, Attorney General Josh Hawley, both held campaign events on Saturday... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, November 03 2018 Nov 3, 2018 Saturday, November 03, 2018 7:50:00 PM CDT November 03, 2018 in News

Democrat McCaskill reaches right in GOP-leaning Missouri
Democrat McCaskill reaches right in GOP-leaning Missouri
COLUMBIA (AP) — Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill has approvingly evoked former President Ronald Reagan. She said she would back President... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, November 03 2018 Nov 3, 2018 Saturday, November 03, 2018 7:18:00 PM CDT November 03, 2018 in News

State auditor race calls attention to candidates' credentials
State auditor race calls attention to candidates' credentials
COLUMBIA - Missourians will choose a state auditor in the Nov. 6 elections. The five candidates include incumbent Democrat Nicole... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, November 03 2018 Nov 3, 2018 Saturday, November 03, 2018 6:15:00 PM CDT November 03, 2018 in Smart Decision

Authorities make multiple drug arrests in Audrain, Callaway counties
Authorities make multiple drug arrests in Audrain, Callaway counties
AUDRAIN COUNTY - Several law enforcement organizations arrested three people Friday in a multi-county drug bust, a news release said.... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, November 03 2018 Nov 3, 2018 Saturday, November 03, 2018 3:05:00 PM CDT November 03, 2018 in News

Renovated Soldier's Memorial opening in St. Louis
Renovated Soldier's Memorial opening in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Soldier's Memorial in downtown St. Louis is open as of this weekend after a $30... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, November 03 2018 Nov 3, 2018 Saturday, November 03, 2018 12:40:00 PM CDT November 03, 2018 in News

Conference inspires outdoor classrooms and school gardens
Conference inspires outdoor classrooms and school gardens
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Environmental Education Association hosted MO Green Schools and Environmental Education Conference on Friday and Saturday to... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, November 03 2018 Nov 3, 2018 Saturday, November 03, 2018 7:14:00 AM CDT November 03, 2018 in News

GOP leaders want probe into anti-Hawley campaign mailings
GOP leaders want probe into anti-Hawley campaign mailings
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri Republican leaders are calling for a federal investigation into political mailings that slam Attorney General... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, November 03 2018 Nov 3, 2018 Saturday, November 03, 2018 6:11:00 AM CDT November 03, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 47°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
9pm 43°
10pm 43°
11pm 42°
12am 42°