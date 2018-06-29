Former Fed Reserve programmer admits to stealing software code

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A former lead software programmer for the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City faces July sentencing after admitting in court that he stole software code in his waning days with the Fed.

Fifty-four-year-old Hamid Reza Tahmasebi of Leawood, Kansas, on Wednesday pleaded guilty in federal court in Kansas City, Missouri, to a charge of theft of government property.

A statement by the region's U.S. Attorney's Office did not specify why Tahmasebi had taken the code.

The U.S. government says both sides recommend that Tahmasebi receive five years of probation when sentenced. Tahmasebi also agrees to pay the Fed more than $246,000 in restitution. That's the amount of the Fed spent to investigate the theft and extensively review the security of its coding.