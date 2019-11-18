Former Fox district student sues over teacher assault

ARNOLD (AP) - A federal lawsuit accuses a St. Louis-area school district of failing to protect a former student from being sexually assaulted by a teacher.

The lawsuit filed in St. Louis on behalf of the woman, now in her 20s, alleges Fox High School faculty and students harassed her after she reported being abused by then-teacher Eugene Milzark in 2011.

Milzark was charged in 2012 with having sexual contact with a student. He was convicted of harassment and was sentenced to probation.

Milzark did not have a listed home telephone number and could not be reached Wednesday.

A Fox School District spokeswoman tells KMOV-TV that the school system had no comment about the lawsuit, other than that the case will be covered under the district's liability insurance.

The suit sought unspecified damages.