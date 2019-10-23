Former Fulton, Southern Boone coach sentenced in child enticement case

COLUMBIA - A judge sentenced a former coach who worked at school districts in Fulton and Ashland to three years in prison Monday.

Prosecutors charged Teneil Stevenson in September 2018, saying he used Snapchat to entice a student. Stevenson pleaded guilty to stalking.

The judge also denied his request for probation, according to Callaway County Prosecuting Attorney Christopher Wilson.

Stevenson worked as a track coach in Fulton, and the victim was a student athlete, according to court documents. He began sending the messages in 2018 when he was a coach at Southern Boone High School.

In a news release Tuesday, Wilson said Stevenson "admitted that he had purposely disturbed the 14-year-old victim by repeatedly sending her messages that were of an intimate nature."

Target 8 first uncovered the allegations that Stevenson sent the victim suggestive images via Snapchat in February 2019.

The probable cause statement said messages between Stevenson and the student got more suggestive and sexual in nature over time.

Stevenson sent several messages "including one message with a sexually suggestive photo, some written messages that were sexually suggestive in nature and a message suggesting that the victim come to his home to cook and clean," Wilson said.

The victim told a friend about the messages who encouraged her to report Stevenson to Fulton High School staff, Wilson said. Staff then alerted Fulton Police, who led the investigation.