Former Glasgow court clerk sentenced for stealing from city

GLASGOW - Former Glasgow court clerk Julie Strodtman was sentenced Monday for stealing money from the city.

Strodtman was sentenced to five years probation and 120 hours community service.

In Oct., 2014, Strodtman admitted she was responsible for misappropriating more than $16,000 from the city of Glasgow.

According to a police report, City Administrator Kevin Atwood told authorities in Oct., 2014 an auditor discovered money was missing from the bank. The city said between July 1, 2012 and June 3, 2013, the auditor found $16,260.13 missing from the deposits.

Strodtman indicated she started taking cash out to "pay personal expenses of my own" in 2012, according to the probable cause statement.

The city hired Strodtman in 2010 and the discrepancies began in 2012. Following Strodtman's resignation in March 2013, the discrepancies stopped. They began again when she was rehired in September 2013.

Strodtman said the last time she took money from the city was in early October 2014.