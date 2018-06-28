Former GM of St. Louis-area dealership indicted for fraud

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The former general manager of a suburban St. Louis car dealership is accused of defrauding the company, causing nearly $2 million in losses.

The U.S. Attorney's office in St. Louis on Friday announced the indictment of 42-year-old William Cafarella, now living in Davie, Florida.

Cafarella was general manager of West County Honda in Ellisville, Missouri. He received monthly bonuses equal to 10 percent of profits.

Federal prosecutors said that from September 2011 through June 2013, Cafarella misrepresented the profitability of the dealership by lying about the sale of 308 cars, causing manufacturer's warranties to begin on each vehicle.

The U.S. Attorney's office said the scheme netted Cafarella nearly $400,000 and cost the dealership $1.8 million.

The indictment also accuses Cafarella of taking more than $50,000 in bribes and kickbacks.