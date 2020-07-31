Former GOP presidential candidate Herman Cain dead from coronavirus
Herman Cain, a successful businessman who ran for the 2012 Republican presidential nomination and later became a backer of President Donald Trump, has died from complications from COVID-19, according to a statement posted Thursday on his personal website.
He was 74.
"Herman Cain our boss, our friend, like a father to so many of us has passed away," the statement posted to his website said.
"We knew when he was first hospitalized with COVID-19 that this was going to be a rough fight. He had trouble breathing and was taken to the hospital by ambulance. We all prayed that the initial meds they gave him would get his breathing back to normal, but it became clear pretty quickly that he was in for a battle," the statement said.
