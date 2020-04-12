Former Gov. Eric Greitens and wife to get divorced

COLUMBIA - Former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens and his wife, Sheena Greitens, announced they are ending their marriage on Saturday morning.

In a joint statement released via the former governor's Facebook page, the couple shared that they are ending their marriage, but will continue to co-parent.

The statement comes nearly two years after Greitens resigned from office. The allegations against him included blackmail related to an extramarital relationship and computer tampering related to “dark money” campaign financing.

Greitens had been elected in 2016 and served as Missouri's governor until his resignation in June 2018.

The statement said that the couple will not be addressing further comments about the matter and the family is requesting privacy.