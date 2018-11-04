Former Green Party Leader Willie Marshall Dies

AP-MO--Obit-Marshall,0081Former Green Party leader Willie Marshall dies ST. LOUIS (AP) -- A former leader in the Missouri Green Party is dead. The Green Party in St. Louis says today that Willie Marshall died over the weekend due to lung and heart problems. Party leaders say he was in his early 60s, but didn't know his exact age. Marshall was the Green Party candidate for St. Louis mayor in 2005 and received 21 percent of the vote against incumbent Democrat Francis Slay, who was re-elected. (KWMU, Tom Weber) (Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-07-17-07 1023EDT