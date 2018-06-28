Former head of officers' group pleads guilty to fraud

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A former St. Louis police sergeant has pleaded guilty to fraud for stealing more than $80,000 from the organization for black police officers that he once led.

Darren Randal Wilson pleaded guilty to nine counts Tuesday in U.S. District Court. Sentencing guidelines call for a prison term of 12 to 18 months when he is sentenced on Dec. 12.

Wilson was president of the Ethical Society of Police in 2013 and 2014, giving him access to bank account funds made up primarily of members' dues.

Prosecutors say Wilson used the money on a side business promoting nightclub comedy shows. He was indicted in April 2014.

Wilson is not related to former Ferguson police officer Darren Wilson, whose fatal shooting of 18-year-old Michael Brown in 2014 set off massive protests.