Former health agency CEO sentenced for fraud

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The former CEO of a southeast Missouri health care network has been sentenced to nearly three years in prison for submitting falsified applications for federal grants, and other crimes.

The sentence for 56-year-old Cheryl Ann White of New Madrid was handed down Wednesday in U.S. District Court in St. Louis. She pleaded guilty in April to federal fraud charges.

White was chief executive officer of the nonprofit Southeast Missouri Health Network from 2004 to 2013. She falsified five annual reports and as many as 40 federal grant applications to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. She also used health center money to pay for a roof on a building she owned, and took kickbacks from a contractor who was awarded a construction contract.