Former Hickman choir director arrested for harassment

COLUMBIA - A former Hickman High School choir director was arrested on Friday allegedly for second-degree harassment and resisting arrest. That’s according to the Boone County Sheriff’s 07:00 report.

Matthew Felts, 38, previously pleaded guilty to two counts of misdemeanor harassment and was sentenced to two years of supervised probation for a separate incident in 2015.

In that case, he was accused in court documents of calling a woman "five or six times a day." The probable cause statement said he sent a woman threatening texts and messages on Facebook over the course of a week.

The statement said Felts also threatened to come to the victim's house on multiple occasions and threatened to plant drugs on the victim so she would be arrested.

An order of protection was issued against Felts in January 2015.

Felts served as the choir director at Hickman from 2007 until he was placed on leave in 2014.

He most recently served as the choir director at First Christian Church.