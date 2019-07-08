Former Hickman choir director arrested for harassment

16 hours 33 minutes 58 seconds ago Sunday, July 07 2019 Jul 7, 2019 Sunday, July 07, 2019 11:44:00 PM CDT July 07, 2019 in News
By: Cory Johnson, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

COLUMBIA - A former Hickman High School choir director was arrested on Friday allegedly for second-degree harassment and resisting arrest. That’s according to the Boone County Sheriff’s 07:00 report. 

Matthew Felts, 38, previously pleaded guilty to two counts of misdemeanor harassment and was sentenced to two years of supervised probation for a separate incident in 2015.

In that case, he was accused in court documents of calling a woman "five or six times a day." The probable cause statement said he sent a woman threatening texts and messages on Facebook over the course of a week.

The statement said Felts also threatened to come to the victim's house on multiple occasions and threatened to plant drugs on the victim so she would be arrested.

An order of protection was issued against Felts in January 2015.

Felts served as the choir director at Hickman from 2007 until he was placed on leave in 2014.

He most recently served as the choir director at First Christian Church.

More News

Grid
List

KOMU 8's new community guidelines aim to keep comments constructive
KOMU 8's new community guidelines aim to keep comments constructive
COLUMBIA - In an effort to foster thoughtful and constructive conversations on the news in mid-Missouri and around the world,... More >>
1 hour ago Monday, July 08 2019 Jul 8, 2019 Monday, July 08, 2019 2:40:00 PM CDT July 08, 2019 in News

Charges filed against suspect in Columbia standoff
Charges filed against suspect in Columbia standoff
COLUMBIA - Prosecutors filed charges Monday against the man arrested following an hours-long standoff on July 5. Timothy Rottet,... More >>
1 hour ago Monday, July 08 2019 Jul 8, 2019 Monday, July 08, 2019 2:24:05 PM CDT July 08, 2019 in News

Neighbors talk about impact of Forum-Green Meadows roundabout work
Neighbors talk about impact of Forum-Green Meadows roundabout work
COLUMBIA- People who live near the site of a new roundabout at Forum Boulevard and Green Meadows Road are divided... More >>
3 hours ago Monday, July 08 2019 Jul 8, 2019 Monday, July 08, 2019 1:00:00 PM CDT July 08, 2019 in News

Documents: Man charged with abandoning corpse admits to killing
Documents: Man charged with abandoning corpse admits to killing
JEFFERSON CITY - Court documents said a man charged with abandoning a corpse admitted to killing the person whose body... More >>
3 hours ago Monday, July 08 2019 Jul 8, 2019 Monday, July 08, 2019 12:56:00 PM CDT July 08, 2019 in News

Two arrested for meth possession in Moniteau County
Two arrested for meth possession in Moniteau County
MONITEAU COUNTY - A man and woman were arrested in Moniteau County after deputied reported finding drugs in their car.... More >>
4 hours ago Monday, July 08 2019 Jul 8, 2019 Monday, July 08, 2019 11:41:00 AM CDT July 08, 2019 in News

Troopers say man drowned after trying to save drifting vessel
Troopers say man drowned after trying to save drifting vessel
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - A 57-year-old man died Sunday night while swimming to a drifting vessel near Morgan County.... More >>
5 hours ago Monday, July 08 2019 Jul 8, 2019 Monday, July 08, 2019 10:30:00 AM CDT July 08, 2019 in News

Damage assessment: Hundreds of buildings destroyed in tornado
Damage assessment: Hundreds of buildings destroyed in tornado
JEFFERSON CITY - A total of 611 buildings throughout Jefferson City and Cole County were damaged by the May tornado.... More >>
6 hours ago Monday, July 08 2019 Jul 8, 2019 Monday, July 08, 2019 10:09:00 AM CDT July 08, 2019 in News

Auxvasse man arrested for robbery
Auxvasse man arrested for robbery
MEXICO - A 19-year-old is in custody after robbing a business on July 5. Police said surveillance footage caught... More >>
7 hours ago Monday, July 08 2019 Jul 8, 2019 Monday, July 08, 2019 9:05:00 AM CDT July 08, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Police identify 5 victims in St. Louis apartment deaths; suspect sought
UPDATE: Police identify 5 victims in St. Louis apartment deaths; suspect sought
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police have identified five people who were found dead inside a St. Louis-area apartment over the... More >>
8 hours ago Monday, July 08 2019 Jul 8, 2019 Monday, July 08, 2019 8:17:00 AM CDT July 08, 2019 in News

Former Hickman choir director arrested for harassment
Former Hickman choir director arrested for harassment
COLUMBIA - A former Hickman High School choir director was arrested on Friday allegedly for second-degree harassment and resisting arrest.... More >>
16 hours ago Sunday, July 07 2019 Jul 7, 2019 Sunday, July 07, 2019 11:44:00 PM CDT July 07, 2019 in News

EXCLUSIVE: Family remembers stock car racer killed in boat crash
EXCLUSIVE: Family remembers stock car racer killed in boat crash
JEFFERSON CITY - Jason Russell's family members said Jason's heart was the size of the moon. The 39-year-old died... More >>
23 hours ago Sunday, July 07 2019 Jul 7, 2019 Sunday, July 07, 2019 4:34:00 PM CDT July 07, 2019 in News

Construction begins on Forum-Green Meadows Roundabout
Construction begins on Forum-Green Meadows Roundabout
COLUMBIA - Crews will start construction on the Forum Boulevard/Green Meadows dual-lane roundabout Monday. The construction will cause... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, July 07 2019 Jul 7, 2019 Sunday, July 07, 2019 3:26:00 PM CDT July 07, 2019 in News

Fulton woman arrested for possessing eight pounds of marijuana
Fulton woman arrested for possessing eight pounds of marijuana
FULTON - Callaway County sheriff's deputies have arrested a Fulton woman after finding nearly eight pounds of marijuana in her... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, July 07 2019 Jul 7, 2019 Sunday, July 07, 2019 3:13:00 PM CDT July 07, 2019 in News

Slater man dead after Saline County crash
Slater man dead after Saline County crash
SALINE COUNTY - A Slater man is dead after a one vehicle crash in Saline County Saturday evening. A... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, July 07 2019 Jul 7, 2019 Sunday, July 07, 2019 2:50:56 PM CDT July 07, 2019 in News

Fourth of July weekend brings heavy traffic in town, drivers say
Fourth of July weekend brings heavy traffic in town, drivers say
COLUMBIA - One Columbia driver told KOMU 8 News his car was hit by another car because of the heavy... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, July 07 2019 Jul 7, 2019 Sunday, July 07, 2019 4:11:00 AM CDT July 07, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Person of interest in human remains investigation taken into custody
UPDATE: Person of interest in human remains investigation taken into custody
COLUMBIA - The Cole County Sheriff's Department confirmed they arrested Sandy Gallaspie Saturday in connection to an ongoing human remains... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, July 06 2019 Jul 6, 2019 Saturday, July 06, 2019 9:40:00 PM CDT July 06, 2019 in News

Hickman students to compete in international poetry slam competition
Hickman students to compete in international poetry slam competition
COLUMBIA - A team of Hickman High School students is preparing to compete at the world's largest youth poetry slam... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, July 06 2019 Jul 6, 2019 Saturday, July 06, 2019 8:50:00 PM CDT July 06, 2019 in News

5 discovered killed in St. Louis apartment; suspect sought
5 discovered killed in St. Louis apartment; suspect sought
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police in St. Louis say five people have been discovered slain in an apartment building. ... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, July 06 2019 Jul 6, 2019 Saturday, July 06, 2019 8:16:00 PM CDT July 06, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 86°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 10 active weather alerts
5pm 87°
6pm 83°
7pm 82°
8pm 79°