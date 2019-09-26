Former Hickman choir director arrested in Colorado on three Boone Co. warrants

COLUMBIA - A former Hickman High School choir director was arrested again on Wednesday on charges of first degree stalking and violating an order of protection.

Matthew Felts, 38, was arrested by the Lakewood, Colorado Police Department Wednesday morning after three warrants were issued for his arrest in Boone County.

Felts was charged in July with harassment and obstructing government operations. He was ordered to not contact the victims in that case.

Court documents say Felts called the complainant 20 times over 90 minutes on August 6 saying "it's your fault I have a court date, I hope you blow your head off."

The victim also told police Felts threatened to rape and kill their wife, claiming he was outside their home and he believed Felts' threats to be credible and that Felts had bragged about being in jail while "having a 6-digit bond."

Prosecutors requested Felts' bond be set at $500,000 cash only.

Officers also say Felts called the person's wife five times on the morning of September 4 asking where she worked and if he could speak to her spouse- violating an order of protection. A second warrant was issued for his arrest for the incident.

A third warrant was issued for Felts' arrest on Monday for violating an order for protection.

In 2015, Felts pleaded guilty in a misdemeanor case where he harassed a woman, calling her repeatedly and sending her threatening texts and Facebook messages.

Felts served as the choir director at Hickman from 2007 until he was placed on leave in 2014.

He most recently served as the choir director at First Christian Church.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office has requested Felts be extradited back to Columbia. He's currently being held in the Jefferson County, CO jail without bond.