Former hospital employee charged with stealing pain medications

COLUMBIA - Prosecutors charged a former MU health employee with five counts of stealing controlled substances, specifically pain medications.

According to court documents, Jillian Worley allegedly stole morphine, hydrocodone and hydromorphone/dilaudid. The thefts happened between June and November, but MU police weren't notified until early December.

Investigators said the medications were taken from a dispensing machine at Women's and Children's Hospital, but weren't ordered by the doctors for the patients listed in the records, and were not given to any patients.

MU police determined Worley had taken the medication by tracing the missing items to her log-in information. They also found instances where medication had been administered to patients, but any remainder wasn't documented to have been disposed of properly.

Court documents said administrators at Women's and Children's Hospital fired Worley shortly before notifying MU police about the thefts.