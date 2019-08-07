Former hospital worker pleads guilty to stealing medication
COLUMBIA - A former employee at Women's and Children's Hospital pleaded guilty Monday to stealing pain medications.
Jillian Worley is scheduled to be sentenced in September.
Prosecutors charged her in December 2017 after investigators said she took medications from a dispensing machine at the hospital. Those medications weren't ordered by any doctors or given to any patients.
Police also found instances where medication had been administered to patients, but any remainder wasn't documented to have been disposed of properly.
