Former House Speaker refutes claims he was involved in cyberbullying

JEFFERSON CITY - Two state representatives accused former House Speaker Tim Jones of being involved in cyberbullying Friday afternoon, but Jones refutes those claims.

In a news release, House Minority Leader Crystal Quade (D-Springfield) and Rep. Martha Stevens (D-Columbia) said Jones cyberbullied one of Stevens' legislative assistants in 2019. They claimed Jones accused the assistant of running a Twitter account critical of Jones, and made "disparaging and intimidating statements against her." The representatives said they involved House administrators, and Jones deleted the tweets.

The representatives then claim an anonymous account under the name "Orson Randall" - @AnonymousRex0 - had "resumed the false vicious attacks against the same staffer." The news release said "it is clear this person is known to and affiliated with Mr. Jones as they frequently retweet each other's posts and make comments that indicate familiarity."

The representatives added they have referred the matter to House administration and Capitol Police, and ask House Republican leaders to get the "highly inappropriate behavior to stop."

KOMU 8 got in touch with Jones for a comment and he provided the following statement:

"I demand that Minority Leader Crystal Quade retract the defamatory statements she has made against me. Second, I demand the cyberbullying directed at me by Twitter accounts @jeffreyjonesmo & @MAGATRON20201 - who both appear to be at least loosely affiliated with the @MoDemParty - immediately cease.

"These two accounts have relentlessly attacked, harassed and cyberbullied me for going on nearly two years now. They constantly parrot, retweet & support various accounts of the @MoDemParty which is why I request the Missouri Democrat Party do all they can to investigate these accounts and end their bullying and harassment of me and many of my followers and friends.

"Finally, I am not the Twitter account @AnonymousRex0 I do not operate or control that account. If you are interested in that account, I suggest you contact it."