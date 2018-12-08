Former husband, wife sentenced for K2 distribution

JEFFERSON CITY – Owners of a head shop and liquor store in Queen City, Missouri were sentenced in federal court Wednesday for their involvement in distribution of synthetic marijuana, commonly referred to as K2 or spice.

Jimmy Moore, 50, and his ex-wife Tina Moore, 45, were sentenced in separate appearances before the U.S. District Court. Jimmy Moore was sentenced to three years in federal prison without parole. Tina Moore was sentenced to two years and three months in federal prison without parole.

Jimmy and Tina Moore pleaded guilty to devising a scheme to defraud the Food and Drug Administration and to defraud the public by claiming that synthetic cannabinoid products were "incense" and "not for human consumption."

Between April 2012 and Jan. 2013, the couple purchased synthetic marijuana from co-conspirators, which was delivered through FedEx. They distributed the synthetic marijuana from Moore-4-You Variety Store, their head-shop and liquor store at 1108 Cedar Street in Queen City.

Based on records, the couple purchased approximately $145,999 of synthetic cannabinoid products from their co-conspirators, which they then sold through their business for approximately $291,999.

Co-defendant Charles Sterling Austin, Jr., 63, of St. Charles, Mo., pleaded guilty on Oct. 28, to participating in a money-laundering conspiracy. As the owner of Puff N Snuff, LLC, with two locations in Camdenton and Eldon, Mo., Austin also pleaded guilty to the same charge on behalf of the company.