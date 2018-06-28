Former Iberia youth church leader pleads guilty to sex crime

IBERIA - A former youth church leader, who was charged with attempting to entice a minor for illicit sex, pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday.

Jamey Lee Becker, who worked with his church in Iberia, admitted to using the Internet and a cell phone to try and convince someone under the age of 17 to engage in sexual activity with him between February and June of last year. He was charged in August.

Becker faces between 10 years and life in prison without parole, based on existing federal statutes. His sentencing hearing has not yet been scheduled.

This case is being prosecuted by Supervisory Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael S. Oliver.