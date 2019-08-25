Former Interim President of UM Passes Away
COLUMBIA - Former Interim President of UM Gordon Lamb passed away on Monday, Feb. 6 according to an email sent to UM staff by the Board of Curators.
Dr. Lamb served as interim chancellor of UMKC 1999-2000, interim president of UM systems 2007-2008, and as executive vice president during Gary Forsee's term. He helped intiate the Caring for Missourians program which estabilshed a state-wide higher education coalition to address the state's health care needs.
He is survived by gus wife Nancy, three sons, and five grandchildren.
