Former Interim President of UM Passes Away

COLUMBIA - Former Interim President of UM Gordon Lamb passed away on Monday, Feb. 6 according to an email sent to UM staff by the Board of Curators.

Dr. Lamb served as interim chancellor of UMKC 1999-2000, interim president of UM systems 2007-2008, and as executive vice president during Gary Forsee's term. He helped intiate the Caring for Missourians program which estabilshed a state-wide higher education coalition to address the state's health care needs.

He is survived by gus wife Nancy, three sons, and five grandchildren.