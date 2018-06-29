Former Irish President Speaks at Columbia College

COLUMBIA - The former president of Ireland comes to Columbia on Tuesday to discuss a global human rights campaign.

Mary Robinson was Ireland's first female president and led the country from 1990 to 1997. She then spent five years as the United Nations' human rights commissioner.

Robinson will speak at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Columbia College's Launer Auditorium as part of the school's annual Schiffman Ethics in Society lecture. The free event is open to the public, and tickets are not required.

Previous speakers in the ethics lecture series include actor Edward James Olmos and former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee.