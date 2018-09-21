Former Jail Makes Happy Home

The Quarles bought the building on e-Bay last year after returning from a missionary trip in Romania. Steve spent much of his time power washing and removing parts of the old jail, such as bullet-proof windows.

The Quarles aren't on lockdown, although a steel door, which the county added after a double murder took place in the front sitting room, reminds neighbors and visitors what the building used to be.

"We need to make a place we can use and live in," Quarles explained. "And there's certain things where we'll want to open it up to the community or to other groups to be able to be used."

The family said it will take months to turn the big house into their happy home. The former Randolph County Jail closed after an escape attempt led to the shooting deaths of two guards.