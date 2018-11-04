Former Jailer Charged with Theft and Forgery

CHARLESTON- A former administrator of a county jail in southeast Missouri is charged with stealing and forgery. Don Dwight Chance of East Prairie was arrested Tuesday after an indictment by the Mississippi County grand jury. He faces two counts of stealing and five counts of forgery. Chance served as the jail administrator from 1997 to 2004. During a state audit, it was discovered that thousands of dollars were missing from the Mississippi County Detention Center from 2000 through 2004.