Former Jefferson City school bus driver faces child porn charges

JEFFERSON CITY - A United States Attorney said Thursday a federal grand jury indicted a former Jefferson City school bus driver for receiving and possessing child pornography.

Attorney Tammy Dickinson said the jury charged 39-year-old Shawn Swan from Eugene who drove school buses for a contractor for the Jefferson City School District.

The federal indictment alleges Swan received and distributed child pornography over the Internet on Sept. 29, 2013. He is also charged with possessing child pornography between Sept. 17 2013, and April 30, 2015.

Swan will be held in federal custody until a detention hearing on Oct. 6.