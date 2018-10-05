Former job recruiter in Missouri admits role in fraud scheme

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A former J.E. Dunn job recruiter admitted he received kickbacks as part of an $840,000 fraud scheme.

Federal prosecutors say 46-year-old John Kirwin, of Lee's Summit, pleaded guilty Wednesday to wire fraud and mail fraud.

Kirwin was an internal recruiter for the Kansas City-based company. He worked with outside job recruiters across the country to find workers for construction projects. Beginning in 2013, Kirwin submitted fraudulent invoices to J.E. Dunn from other recruitment companies. The invoices included inflated costs or involved employees who were never hired.

Kirwin received more than $400,000 from the scheme. He was ordered to forfeit that money and pay restitution to J.E. Dunn.

A co-defendant, 53-year-old Debi Jordan, 53, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, pleaded guilty in August to one count of mail fraud.