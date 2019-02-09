Former Joplin School Employee Sentenced

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - A 35-year-old man who's a former employee of the Joplin school district has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for sexually exploiting children.

The U.S. Attorney's office says the sentence imposed last week on Ronny Justin Myers also requires him to pay $5,000 in restitution to a 14-year-old victim.

The Joplin resident pleaded guilty earlier to transferring obscene material to a minor and to enticing a minor for criminal sexual activity. Myers was an assistant network systems administrator for the Joplin school district when he was arrested. He'd been with the district since 2005.

Prosecutors said Myers admitted sexually molested three young girls and secretly recording a 17-year-old engaging in sexual activity.