Former junior high teacher faces charges for child porn

By: The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD - A former Southwest Missouri junior high school teacher faces a federal charge of receiving child pornography over the Internet.

U.S. Attorney Tammy Dickinson says 41-year-old Evert Henry of Lebanon was charged in a grand jury indictment returned on Tuesday.

Prosecutors say Henry was a teacher in the Lebanon R-3 School District during the time of the alleged offense, from January 1, 2011, to January 13, 2016.

The Federal Public Defender's office was assigned Wednesday to represent Henry. An attorney listed on court documents as Henry's counsel declined to comment.