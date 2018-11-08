Former Juvenile Officer Gets 3 Years for Stealing Restitution Money

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A former juvenile officer from Plattsburg is sentenced to three years in prison for stealing money that was supposed to go to crime victims as restitution. Thirty-six-year-old Jeffery Clark pleaded guilty to using forged documents, including the fake signature of a judge to steal the money. Clark admitted stealing $13,500 between 2002 and 2004. In addition to prison time, he was ordered to pay back what he stole. The case was prosecuted by Attorney General Jay Nixon's office. Clark faked a judge's signature to take money held by the county sheriff's office and forged another juvenile officer's signature to cash a money order.