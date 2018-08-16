Former Kansas AG Six joins Missouri Law Firm

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Former Kansas Attorney General Steve Six has joined a law firm in Kansas City, Mo., as a partner. The firm of Stueve (STEE'-vee) Siegel Hanson LLP announced Wednesday that Six will work in its commercial litigation, public client and personal injury practices. Six is a former district court judge in Douglas County, Kan. He was appointed attorney general in January 2008 by then-Gov. Kathleen Sebelius after Paul Morrison resigned amid a sex scandal. Last year, Six was the Democratic nominee for a full term as attorney general but lost to Republican Derek Schmidt. President Barack Obama nominated Six for a seat on the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in March. But the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee never considered his nomination, deferring to opposition from his home-state Republican senators, Pat Roberts and Jerry Moran.