Former Kansas City councilwoman announces run for Lieutenant Gov.

Photo from Cannady's website

COLUMBIA - Former Kansas City councilwoman Alissia Canady announced her formal candidacy for Lieutenant Governor of Missouri.

“Missouri is a state of opportunity and prosperity – now is our time to make that a possibility for so many more,” Canady said.

Canady announced her run in a news release on Wednesday.

She was an assistant prosecutor in Jackson County before she was elected to Kansas City's city council in 2015. Canady represented the Fifth Council District.

In the release, Canady highlights a three point plan called a "Transformative Agenda: 3-Point Plan to Jump-Start Economy Building." The plan will tackle:

Combating city violence Addressing health disparities Promoting education and economic development

To read about the plan in full, here is Canady's release.

Canady filed her candidacy with the Missouri Secretary of State on March 30.

The primary is scheduled for Tuesday, August 4 and the general election is scheduled for Tuesday, November 3.