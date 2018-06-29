Former Kansas City Med School Chief Found Dead in Florida

KANSAS CITY (AP) -- A former Kansas City medical school chief who was facing two dozen federal criminal charges has been found dead in a Fort Lauderdale condominium.

Fort Lauderdale police detective Travis Mandell says officers were called to the condo just after midnight Tuesday and found the body of 64-year-old Karen Pletz.

Mandell says there is no evidence of foul play. He declined to say who called police to the home.

Pletz was facing 24 federal charges alleging she had embezzled more than $1.5 million over a seven-year period from the Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences.

Pletz was the school's top administrator from 1995 until she was fired in December 2009 after a special committee formed by the university uncovered signs of fraud going back to at least 2002.