Former KC Area Cub Scout Leader Convicted of Abuse
PLATTE CITY, Mo. - A western Missouri jury has convicted a former Cub Scout leader on several charges of sexually abusing two girls.
The Kansas City Star reports Daryl D. Lemasters will be sentenced in August in Platte County Circuit Court. The 54-year-old Platte City man was convicted Wednesday on four counts including statutory sodomy, sexual exploitation of a minor and child enticement.
Lemasters was charged after the Platte County Sheriff's Office investigated allegations in 2011 of sexual abuse against two girls, ages 11 and 9.
Jurors recommended a 30-year sentence on each count for Lemasters, who worked with boys in an area Cub Scout pack from about 2000 through 2010.
