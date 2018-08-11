Former KC Charter School President Pleads Guilty

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

KANSAS CITY - The former president of a Kansas City charter school pleaded guilty yesterday to 11 felony counts stemming from a mortgage fraud scheme. 58-year-old James Elliott Coleman, of Raytown, was indicted in April along with 54-year-old James Lynn Woolard of Gladstone. Coleman was also indicted on school embezzlement charges. Federal prosecutors say Coleman obtained money through the mortgage fraud scheme to repay more than $47,000 he allegedly embezzled from Allen Village Charter School. Coleman pleaded guilty to conspiring with Woolard to solicit investors for a mortgage investment opportunity by making false promises, and to giving lenders fake documents to get loans. He also pleaded guilty to 10 counts dealing with transfers of fraudulently obtained money.