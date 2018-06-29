Former KC Contract School Can Not Make Last Payroll

KANSAS CITY (AP) - An organization that ran an African-centered campus under contract with the Kansas City school district can't make its final payroll.

The Kansas City Star reports that Afrikan Centered Education Taskforce Inc. chairman Ajamu Webster blames the organization's bank. He wrote in a letter to staff that the bank removed $111,000 from a payroll account to offset an outstanding loan balance even though the task force was staying current on its payments.

Liberty Bank and Trust Regional President Sidney King says the letter contains numerous inaccuracies.

Webster wrote that the task force intends to file for bankruptcy Friday and still hopes to pay staff.

The district ended the contract at the end of the last academic year and took over the program. The campus opened Monday with about 1,200 students.