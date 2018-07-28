Former KC mayor among hall of fame inductees

KANSAS CITY (AP) - The first female mayor of Kansas City will be part of an inaugural group of inductees into a hall of fame that recognizes women from the area.

Kay Barnes is being recognized for efforts to revitalize downtown Kansas City. The University of Missouri-Kansas City says the two-term mayor is among the first seven women to join the Starr Women's Hall of Fame.

The hall is named for the late Kansas City philanthropist Martha Jane Phillips Starr.

The honorees also include Marjorie Powell Allen, the first woman to chair the Greater Kansas City Community Foundation and the University of Kansas City Trustees. She also donated the land to create a 915-acre botanical garden 30 miles east of Kansas City.

A luncheon event is planned for the inductees in March.