Former law enforcement officer charged with statutory sodomy

MONITEAU COUNTY - Prosecutors have charged a former law enforcement officer with statutory sodomy following an investigation by the Department of Social Services.

In early July, a DSS employee started looking into a child sex abuse investigation dating back several years in Moniteau and Cole Counties. The reason the DSS employee got involved was because the suspect was a former law enforcement officer in Moniteau County.

The victim, a teenager, told investigators John Rollins had touched her in a sexual manner through her clothes on more than one occasion. She also said Rollins had sexual contact with her from the time she was five until she was 13. Rollins allegedly tried to have sex with her, and one one occasion apparently forced her to perform a sex act on him.

When authorities met with Rollins, he reportedly admitted having a close relationship with the victim, but denied any sexual contact. Rollins added there had been times when he'd done things but couldn't remember what he did.

Rollins was booked into the Moniteau County jail on $250,000 bond.