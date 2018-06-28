Former Lieutenant Governor Recovering

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Former Missouri Lieutenant Governor Harriett Woods says leukemia won't stop her from teaching and working on several causes. Woods was recently released from a hospital and says she is feeling better. She says her doctors tell her she is in early remission. The 78-year-old became Missouri's first female statewide office holder when she was elected lieutenant governor in 1984. Woods says she may have to slow down a bit, she may only teach part-time.

