Former Lincoln President Named To State Board

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Gov. Jay Nixon has named the retired president of Lincoln University to the board that oversees the Missouri Department of Higher Education.

Nixon announced the appointment of Carolyn Mahoney to the nine-member Coordinating Board for Higher Education on Thursday. If confirmed by the state Senate, she will serve until June 2018.

Mahoney was president of Lincoln University, a public institution in Jefferson City, from 2005 until her retirement this summer.

She holds a doctorate in mathematics from Ohio State University and has also been an administrator at Elizabeth City State University in North Carolina.