Former Lincoln University President Passes Away

The 67-year-old Henson retired in January, citing health problems because of diabetes. The school said he died Saturday evening at his home in Jefferson City. Henson became president of Lincoln University in 1997. He worked to improve buildings and re-open some residence halls. He also worked to erect a memorial to honor the Civil War soldiers who founded Lincoln in Jefferson City in 1866. The university continues raising funds for that project. Funeral arrangements are pending.