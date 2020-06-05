Former Madison, Mo. substitute teacher sentenced to prison

COLUMBIA - Ty Gramley, of Columbia, was sentenced to 5 years in prison after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography and distributing pornographic materials to a minor, according to a press release.

He was also ordered to surrender his substitute teaching certificate.

According to the release, the charges come from his time as a substitute teacher in the Madison C-3 school district.

Gramley was arrested on May 9 and will be required to register as a sex offender following his time in jail.

?“I would like to thank the administration of the Madison C-3 school district for their complete and continued cooperation throughout this case,” Monroe County Prosecuting Attorney Talley (Kendrick) Smith said. “I would also like to thank Chief Deputy Joe Colston for his tireless work investigating this case. His investigative skill and experience in this case, as in so many others, is the reason we’re able to hold these offenders accountable and ensure that they do not remain in the community.”