Former Meth Addict Hopes His Death Changes Lives

But the 34-year-old from Cape Girardeau hopes a documentary he commissioned about his slow, agonizing decline will speak volumes to children and others headed down a similar path to drug addiction. As the half hour documentary "No More Sunsets" shows, Shawn Bridges' life now isn't much. He is largely bedridden and needs a feeding tube for nourishment. He decided he wanted to be the subject of the documentary after he was diagnosed with congestive heart failure. A pastor eventually hooked him up with a videographer for WSIL TV in Carterville, Illinois. The documentary costs $20. Videographer Chip Rossetti says the price covers roughly the cost of shooting the documentary, then mass-producing and shipping it.