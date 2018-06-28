Former minority MU faculty voice support for protesters

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A group of minority former faculty members at the University of Missouri says racial problems must be addressed.

The MU Former Faculty of Color released a statement late Friday supporting students protesting what they say is a racist environment at the predominantly white Columbia campus.

The statement is signed by nine former employees who describe racist incidents that made them uncomfortable, including when cotton balls were scattered outside the black culture center in 2010.

The statement says the university's inability to retain minority faculty contributes to the problem.

A university spokesman didn't immediately return messages seeking comment Saturday afternoon.

Letter signee Zakiya R. Adair, who taught women's and gender studies from 2010 through this spring, says the group plans to formally send the school its letter Monday.