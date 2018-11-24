Former Missouri Bank President Sentenced in Fraud

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The former chairman of a mid-Missouri bank was sentenced to two years of probation for using federal bailout money to buy a luxury condominium in Florida.

Darryl Layne Woods, former chairman of the Mainstreet Bank, based in Ashland, was Tuesday for a misdemeanor of making a false writing.

Prosecutors say he spent $381,000 of the bank's bailout money to buy the condominium in Fort Myers, Fla. Woods will serve eight months in a halfway home, followed by four months of home detention and a year on supervised probation. He also must pay about $97,000 in restitution and a $10,000 fine.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports Woods used money from the Troubled Asset Relief Program, or TARP, which was intended to help banks during the recession.