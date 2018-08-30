Former Missouri business owner admits to burglary scheme

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A former Jefferson City business owner has admitted to his role in a burglary scheme in which primarily electronic equipment and college housing in Columbia was targeted and the loot was sold on eBay.

The U.S. attorney's office says 27-year-old Yevhen Olejovich Drobovych pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of mail fraud. Drobovych was the owner of Jefferson City Computer Services.

Several individuals identified during the investigation burglarized residences and forwarded the stolen items to Drobovych. He admitted through his plea to posting the stolen items for sale on eBay and mailing them to buyers.

Drobovych faces up to 20 years in federal prison without parole. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after a pre-sentence investigation.

Another suspect admitted last month to selling stolen equipment to Drobovych.